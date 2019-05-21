Deandra Dottin: West Indies all-rounder ruled out of England & Ireland tours

Deandra Dottin once held the record for the fastest T20 international century by a man or woman

West Indies women in England Venues: Leicester, Worcester, Chelmsford, Northampton, Derby Dates: 6-25 June Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games on the BBC Sport website & app (some games also on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra)

Key West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been ruled out of their upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

The 27-year-old from Barbados - the world's top-ranked Twenty20 all-rounder - needs surgery on a damaged shoulder, and has been replaced in the tour squad by batter Britney Cooper, 29.

The tour starts with three T20 internationals in Ireland, in late May.

The England series includes three one-day internationals which count towards qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

West Indies are seventh in the ICC Women's Championship table. The top four teams will qualify automatically for the World Cup along with hosts New Zealand, with the remainder having to enter a further qualifying tournament.

West Indies tour squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman.

