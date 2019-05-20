All-time England ODI XI revealed: Buttler, Bairstow & Root all make readers' team

Just 10 days out from a World Cup on home soil, BBC Sport reveals the all-time England one-day international XI as voted for by readers of this website.

The squad was announced on Monday night's Tuffers and Vaughan Show, which can be downloaded as a podcast here.

Have a look at the final selection - you can discuss it in the comments below.

1. Jonny Bairstow

(ODIs: 63; Runs: 2,329; Average: 47.53; Best: 141*)

Did you know? Jonny Bairstow has averaged 52.6 in ODIs across his 35 knocks as opener; the fourth-highest rate as a number one or two (10+ innings) and the highest for England.

2. Marcus Trescothick

(ODIs: 123; Runs: 4,335; Average: 37.37; Best: 137)

Did you know? Marcus Trescothick has scored more ODI runs than any other England opening batsman (4,335).

3. Joe Root

(ODIs: 132; Runs: 5,300; Average: 50.47; Best: 133*)

Did you know? Joe Root has scored more ODI centuries than any other batsman for England (14) and is one of only two men (five-plus innings) to average more than 50 for England (50.5, also Jonathan Trott).

4. Kevin Pietersen

(ODIs: 136; Runs: 4,440; Average: 40.73; Best: 130)

Did you know? No England batsman has posted more ODI centuries on the road than Kevin Pietersen (eight); he is the only man to register multiple World Cup hundreds for England.

5. Eoin Morgan

(ODIs: 199; Runs: 6,233; Average: 40.21; Best: 124 - England record only)

Did you know? Eoin Morgan has been England ODI skipper most often (100), has the most ODI caps for England (199) and is their leading run-scorer (6,233).

6. Jos Buttler (wk)

(ODIs: 131; Runs: 3,531; Average: 41.54; Best: 150; 159 catches & 29 stumpings)

Did you know? Of players to score 1,000+ ODI runs, Jos Buttler has the second-highest batting strike-rate ever (119.6, Glenn Maxwell 122); the two fastest England ODI centuries have been scored by Buttler.

7. Andrew Flintoff

(ODIs: 141; Runs: 3,394; Average: 32.01; Best: 123; Wickets: 169; Average: 24.38)

Did you know? Andrew Flintoff took 168 wickets at an average of just 23.6, the best rate ever of any bowler to claim 50+ dismissals in ODI cricket for England.

8. Ian Botham

(ODIs: 116; Runs: 2,113; Average: 23.21; Best: 79; Wickets: 145; Average: 28.54)

Did you know? Ian Botham is England's leading wicket-taker (30) in World Cup history and is one of just four England players to score 1,000 runs and take 50 wickets (Stokes, Collingwood, Flintoff).

9. Graeme Swann

(ODIs: 79; Wickets: 104; Average: 27.76; Best: 5-28)

Did you know? Graeme Swann was the first England spinner to take 100 ODI wickets and has the best average (22.9) on home soil of any England spinner to record 20+ dismissals there.

10. Darren Gough

(ODIs: 159; Wickets: 235; Average: 26.42; Best: 5-44)

Did you know? Darren Gough ranks second in the list of all-time leading ODI wicket-takers for England (234, Anderson 269) and was the second man to take multiple five-wicket hauls for England (after Vic Marks).

11. James Anderson

(ODIs: 194; Wickets: 269; Average: 29.22; Best: 5-23)

Did you know? James Anderson is one of only two bowlers (Gough being the other one) to take more than 100 ODI wickets in England.

* Statistics, which were supplied by Opta, correct as of 20 May, 2019

Still not picked your team? You can do so here...