County Championship: Chris Jordan and Ben Brown revive Sussex at Northants

Ben Brown (left) and Chris Jordan
It is the first time in 117 years Sussex have added more than 300 runs for the seventh wicket
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day one):
Sussex 370-6: Jordan 158*, Brown 153*; Sanderson 3-71
Northamptonshire: Yet to bat
Northamptonshire 2 pts, Sussex 4 pts
Scorecard

Chris Jordan and Ben Brown put together an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 302 runs as Sussex turned things around in style against Northants on day one.

Sussex were 68-6 but they each passed 150 to go within 43 of the all-time English record seventh-wicket stand.

England all-rounder Jordan closed on a career-best 158, with Brown on 153 as Sussex reached 370-6 at Wantage Road.

Ben Sanderson took 3-9 in a dominant first session for Northants, dismissing both openers Phil Salt and Ben Haines.

No one in the Sussex top five scored more than 20 runs on a morning which saw bowlers well on top across the County Championship.

Jordan reached his ton minutes before wicket-keeper Brown as they broke Sussex's previous seventh-wicket record partnership of 108 against Northants, set in 1921 by Maurice Tate and Herbert Wilson.

