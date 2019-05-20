County Championship: James Anderson takes five for Lancs but Pears rally

James Anderson's 46th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket was his first for Lancashire since his county best 7-77 against Essex in September 2015

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Worcestershire 172: Parnell 63, Leach 36, Cox 32; Anderson 5-25, Onions 3-52 Lancashire 88-5: Parnell 3-19 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (1 pt) by 84 runs Scorecard

England legend James Anderson reduced Worcestershire to 38-7 in a stunning morning for Lancashire, well supported by ex-England paceman Graham Onions.

But South African Wayne Parnell then spearheaded a Pears fightback, top scoring with 63 to help his side reach 172, before then taking three wickets.

After nightwatchman Anderson became Parnell's third victim in the day's final over, Lancashire closed on 88-5.

That left them still 84 behind in this Division Two top-of-the-table clash.

Parnell shared half-century stands for the eighth and ninth wickets with Ben Cox (32) and belligerent captain Joe Leach (36 in as many balls) as the Worcestershire recovery coincided with Anderson and Onions coming out of the attack for a well-earned rest.

Anderson, warming up nicely for this summer's Ashes series, bowled unchanged for 12 overs to take 4-14 in his first spell, while fellow 36-year-old Onions all but matched him with 3-25 in a 10-over stint.

Richard Gleeson had Cox caught behind off an inside-edge, before Anderson returned to have visiting skipper Leach caught behind - to mark his 46th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, 18 of which have been in Lancashire colours.

Tom Bailey then wrapped up the innings by bowling Parnell - but Lancashire did not find it much easier.

Australian debutant Jake Lehmann, deputising for Joe Burns, who has returned to Australia for personal reasons, was one of five Red Rose wickets to fall after tea.

Leach had England opener Keaton Jennings well caught high to his left by Tom Fell at fourth slip, before Parnell had Lehmann sharply caught at first slip by Riki Wessels.

Charlie Morris then trapped Haseeb Hameed lbw for 29 before Parnell capped a memorable day when he had Rob Jones (25) caught by Daryl Mitchell at the second attempt at second slip, then got Anderson too.