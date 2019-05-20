County Championship: Durham and Gloucestershire's bowlers on top
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one):
|Durham 158: Burnham 43, Raine 42; Payne 4-40
|Gloucestershire 120-5: Bracey 35, Howell 27*; Salisbury 3-18
|Gloucestershire (3pts) trail Durham (1pt) by 38 runs
|Scorecard
Three quick Matt Salisbury wickets put Durham back in the game as both sides struggled with the bat on the opening day at the Riverside.
David Payne's four-wicket haul had left Durham fearing a fourth straight defeat as the hosts were dismissed for 158.
Jack Burnham (43) and Ben Raine (42) had dug in to give Durham something at least approaching a total to defend.
Salisbury then struck three times in 21 balls to help leave Gloucestershire's reply in the balance at 102-5.
Durham - who have now passed 250 just once in seven innings this season - endured an awful start to the morning session, losing four wickets for five runs in the space of 43 balls to slip from 12-0 to 17-4.
Payne claimed three of those wickets, including ducks for Durham skipper Cameron Bancroft and Gareth Harte, before returning to end the hosts' innings by bowling stubborn tail-ender Salisbury (23).
Gloucestershire began steadily but slipped from 59-1 to 67-4 due to Salisbury's quickfire treble before James Bracey (35) and Benny Howell (27 not out) saw them past 100 by the close.