County Championship: Oliver Hannon-Dalby takes 5-18 at Taunton to lead Bears fight

Oliver Hannon-Dalby was making his second Championship appearance of the season for injury-hit Warwickshire, having been used primarily in one-day cricket in his seven seasons for the Bears

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day one): Somerset 209: Davey 36; Hannon-Dalby 5-18, Norwell 2-51, Brookes 2-60 Warwickshire 110-7: C Overton 3-25 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 99 runs Scorecard

Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed career-best bowling figures of 5-18 as Division One's bottom club Warwickshire battled stoutly against leaders Somerset.

Liam Norwell (2-51) and Henry Brookes (2-60) weighed in with contributions as the hosts were bowled out for 209.

But Brookes' 10 no-balls all helped add up to an Extras column of 47, which bettered Josh Davey's 36 as top scorer.

Craig Overton then took 3-25 as the injury-hit Bears resisted defiantly but they are 99 behind, closing on 110-7.

England spinner Jack Leach struck in the final over to end play for the day with Brookes' wicket, only the second in the match so far for a spinner.

But youngster Liam Banks is still there on 26, having so far lasted more than an hour and a half at the crease.

With the pitch looking green, it was no surprise when Warwickshire elected to bowl at Taunton after an uncontested toss - and the Bears seamers cashed in.

But, after the ridiculous early run-out of Will Rhodes, when opening partner Dom Sibley ran from the non-striker's end to attempt a quick single that was not his call, the confidence-sapped visitors found it even tougher going.

Sibley, fresh from centuries in all his six past first-class matches, made just 26 as Lewis Gregory and Bears old boy Tim Groenewald helped Overton keep up the pressure and extend the day's haul of wickets to 17.