County Championship: Weatherley shines but Notts fight back v Hampshire

Ajinkya Rahane is the first India player to represent Hampshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Newport (day one): Hampshire 288-6: Weatherley 66, Soames 44; Mullaney 2-42, Ball 2-57 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Hampshire (2 pts), Nottinghamshire (2 pts) Scorecard

Notts fought back against Hampshire to leave the first Championship match on the Isle of Wight since 1962 finely balanced after day one.

Joe Weatherley (66) and Oliver Soames (44) put on 112 for the first wicket but Jake Ball led the recovery, having Weatherley caught behind by Tom Moores.

Stuart Broad dismissed debutant Ajinkya Rahane (10) as Hants slipped to 205-5.

But Liam Dawson's cagey 25, and Aneurin Donald (35 not out) and Ian Holland (24 not out) guided Hants to 288-6.

The hosts had been cruising along nicely but, after Ball found some extra bounce to dismiss Weatherley, they began to struggle against some impressive bowling.

Weatherley was the first of five batters to fall for 93 runs as much of the good early work was undone.

Rahane, the first Indian to play for Hampshire, fell to a great catch by Chris Nash at gully off the bowling of England paceman Broad.

Ball (2-57) then dismissed his second opener of the day before Notts skipper Steven Mullaney (2-42) weighed in with two quick wickets.

Luke Fletcher was finally rewarded for some fine bowling when he clean bowled Dawson to leave Hampshire on 245-6, but an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 43 by Donald and Holland steadied matters.