County Championship: Hemphrey leads patient Glam effort at Derby

Luis Reece previously played for Lancashire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground (day two) Derbyshire 378: Reece 111, A Hughes 82, Dal 64; Carey 4-61. Hogan 3-55 Glamorgan 214-4: Hemphrey 75, Root 53* Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (4 pts) by 164 runs Match scorecard

Charlie Hemphrey led the way with a patient 75 as Glamorgan ground their way to 214-4 in reply to Derbyshire's 378 all out.

The visitors' batsmen were tied down for long periods before Billy Root hit a sprightly half-century in the evening sun.

Tony Palladino took 1-23 off 17 overs as the pick of the bowlers.

Earlier Anuj Dal's career-best 64 boosted Derbyshire after a three-wicket burst from Lukas Carey (4-61).

Carey's figures were also a career-best, but Dal added 50 for the last wicket with Ravi Rampaul before Michael Hogan (3-55) returned to bowl him with the first ball of a new spell.

The match went on until 19:15 BST because of a slow over-rate in addition to the eight extra overs because of Sunday's weather problems, allowing Glamorgan to get close to avoiding the possibility of a follow-on.

Earlier it was confirmed Root has been suspended from bowling his part-time off-spin after being suspended for a suspect action, reported during the One-Day Cup campaign.

Derbyshire all-rounder Anuj Dal told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's nice to get a half-century under my belt, it was the perfect opportunity and it's nice to be able to contribute. Technically you're batting with the tail, but with Tony and Logan (van Beek) it doesn't really feel like that, then you can sit and watch Ravi whack it.

"It's nice to feel in rhythm as a batter (after a century for the seconds), that gave me confidence against a strong Durham side, and nice to spend time in the middle at this ground where I haven't batted a lot before.

"I feel as though we were the team right on top today with a lot of playing and missing, four wickets probably does us a bit of an injustice so hopefully with the new ball 12 overs away we can turn that round in the morning and be favourites to win."

Glamorgan assistant coach David Harrison told BBC Sport Wales:

"Lukas got his rewards not only for this game but for the way he's bowled throughout the 50-overs competition where he didn't get the rewards he deserved, so it was great to see him pick up those wickets with the new ball and get a career-best. He's a quality bowler, learning his trade but it bodes well for the future.

"Charlie had a couple of good knocks at Newport (against Gloucestershire) last week, so it bodes well for us as a club having a good reliable opener and I'm pleased for him.

"We've known for a bit about Bill (Root being reported) from one of the 50-over games, he's been tested and we've started the rehab programme, hopefully it won't be a big change (in his bowling action). We've got plenty of spin options but it would be nice to get Billy back bowling in the coming months, a few minor technical tweaks in the coming weeks and we'll get some more feedback from the ECB."