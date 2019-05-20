Joe Burns: Lancashire batsman returns to Australia for personal reasons

Joe Burns' one appearance for Lancashire came in their 10-wicket win against Northamptonshire in the County Championship last week

Lancashire batsman Joe Burns has returned to Australia for personal reasons after making just one appearance for the club.

The 29-year-old joined with fellow Australia international Glenn Maxwell in December for the 2019 county season.

Burns previously played for Glamorgan, Leicestershire and Middlesex.

"Lancashire Cricket wishes Joe all the best, and it would be appreciated if his privacy is respected during this time," a club statement said.

Jake Lehmann will now replace Burns in Lancashire's squad for their County Championship match against Worcestershire at Old Trafford.

So far this season, Lehmann has played in four matches in the One-Day Cup for the Red Rose.