County Championship Division Two: David Lloyd set to lead Glamorgan at Derby

David Lloyd (L) has been handed the Glamorgan captaincy by coach Matthew Maynard

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Derbyshire v Glamorgan Venue: County Ground, Derby Date: Sunday, 19 May Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Derby AM and BBC Sport online and app, updates on BBC Radio Wales

All-rounder David Lloyd is set to lead Glamorgan for the first time as they face Derbyshire in the third round of Championship cricket.

Lloyd, 27, is likely to take over from Chris Cooke who injured an ankle in the draw against Gloucestershire.

"It's an honour for me to captain these boys and it's something I wasn't expecting," said Lloyd.

All-rounder Dan Douthwaite could make a Championship debut, while Tom Cullen is set to take over as wicket-keeper.

Seam bowlers Michael Hogan and Lukas Carey return as Marchant de Lange and Timm van der Gugten are rested during a block of nine four-day games.

"Hopefully Chris isn't out for too long because he's a big part of our team, but I really enjoyed it (standing in against Gloucestershire), it's a challenge I enjoyed and it's something I'll relish hopefully while Chris is away," Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales.

Glamorgan have had just one day to prepare since their second draw of the campaign, against Gloucestershire in Newport.

Derbyshire sat out the last round of games, but lead Glamorgan by eight points after their opening win over Durham.

Derbyshire (from): Godleman, Reece, Madsen, Lace, Hughes, Hosein, Critchley, Dal, van Beek, Palladino, Rampaul, J Taylor

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Lloyd, Root, Lawlor, Douthwaite, Wagg, Cullen, Bull, Carey, Hogan, Cooke.