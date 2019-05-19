County Championship: Reece ton boosts Derbyshire v Glamorgan

Luis Reece previously played for Lancashire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground Derbyshire 253-5 (69 overs): Reece 111, A Hughes 63*; Hogan 2-42 Glamorgan Yet to bat Derbyshire 2 pts, Glamorgan 1 pt Match scorecard

A solid century from Derbyshire opener Luis Reece steered his side to 253-5 against Glamorgan on the opening day of their Championship game.

He made 111 before hooking to fine leg to provide Dan Douthwaite with his maiden Championship wicket.

Reece shared a fourth-wicket stand of 104 with Alex Hughes, who was on 63 when bad light and rain intervened.

Michael Hogan (2-42) provided some control for the reshuffled Glamorgan attack.

But the home side had the upper hand against a visitors' team being led for the first time by all-rounder David Lloyd, with Chris Cooke sidelined for weeks by ankle ligament damage.

Spinner Kieran Bull was a late withdrawal with back trouble, with Andrew Salter summoned on the morning and arriving on the field 40 minutes after lunch.

Bizarrely, the match started 35 days after Derbyshire's last Championship match while Glamorgan had just one day off between fixtures.

Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece told BBC Radio Derby:

"After missing out in the first two games, it's nice to finally spend some time in the middle in the red-ball stuff and help out a score on the board. There's enough in the wicket, which is what we wanted, with the ball still seaming around after 70 overs or whatever, but it's for us to come out and put a big score on the board, then put their batters under a bit of pressure.

"(Douthwaite) is a decent prospect, I'm glad I was over three figures before he got me out. You always want to aim over 400 if you can, Alex played really well and has been in good touch all year, I'm pleased he played so positively and he's always a joy to bat with."

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a bit of a surreal moment to have made my first-class debut for the team. It didn't start too well for me, but I came in after lunch looking to hit the deck hard and bowling with a bit more freedom, and it was a big weight off my shoulders to get that first first-class wicket.

"I had a chat with Des (assistant coach David Harrison) and Matt (Maynard, head coach), looking back on the footage from the morning session, looking to keep things simple, and thankfully it worked for me.

"My final exams (at Cardiff Met university) went all right, I've just got a bit of course work due in, so I'll get back to the hotel and do that, and in the morning you'll see me as a free man!"