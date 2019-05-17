County Championship: Yorkshire force win over stubborn Kent

Ben Coad has now taken five wickets or more in an innings eight times in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day four) Yorkshire 210 & 469: Ballance 159, Leaning 69; Claydon 3-83 Kent 296 & 211: Bell-Drummond 41, Robinson 35; Coad 6-52 Yorkshire (20 pts) beat Kent (5 pts) by 172 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire overcame stubborn Kent resistance to complete a 172-run victory on the final day at Canterbury.

Pace bowler Ben Coad claimed 6-52 as the home side were bowled out for 211 with 15.1 overs left in the game.

Daniel Bell-Drummond (41) and Fred Klaassen (13) survived the entire morning session after injury forced Tim Bresnan forced off the field.

And there was further defiance from the lower order before Coad had Mitch Claydon caught to seal Yorkshire's win.

Their second victory in three games put them second in the table, two points behind Somerset, with Kent fifth after their second defeat.

The cricket was attritional in the first session of play, with Bell-Drummond and nightwatchman Klaassen scoring 50 runs from 32 overs.

Klaassen and Heino Kuhn departed in successive overs, both caught at second slip, and Bell-Drummond was lbw to Steven Patterson as Kent reached tea on 169-7.

Ollie Robinson made 35 and Alex Blake (22) and Harry Podmore (29) lasted for more than 100 balls each, but Coad had the final word for match figures of 9-118.

Yorkshire are not involved in the next round of Championship fixtures, starting on Monday, but Kent have a home game against reigning champions Surrey at Beckenham.