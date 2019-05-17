County Championship: Rain ruins final day as Somerset and Surrey share draw

Jack Leach was Somerset's main hope of forcing victory going into the rain-hit final day but the England spinner picked up just one wicket - and a consoling hug from Marcus Trescothick

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day four) Surrey 380 & 255-8: Burns 78, Jacks 54; Leach 3-70 Somerset 398: Gregory 129*, Hildreth 90, Azhar 60; Clarke 3-74 Somerset (11 pts) drew with Surrey (12 pts) Match scorecard

Somerset regained top spot in the County Championship Division One table after drawing at home to Surrey.

But they were still frustrated after rain ruined a potentially exciting final day at Taunton.

At the close on day three, Surrey were 152-3, only 134 runs in front.

But only six overs were possible in the morning session and it soon became clear that Somerset would not have enough time to force a victory as Surrey finished on 255-8.

The home side had a chance early in the afternoon session when nightwatchman Morne Morkel was dropped on nine by James Hildreth at first slip off Lewis Gregory with the score on 175.

But he survived to build a stand of 56 with Will Jacks, who moved from his overnight 31 to make 54.

With the score on 204, Somerset struck in successive overs when England spinner Jack Leach had Morkel caught by Craig Overton, who then quickly trapped Jacks leg before in the next over.

But the only other wicket saw Tim Groenewald remove Dean Elgar.

Somerset, who were briefly headed by Hampshire after their win over Warwickshire earlier in the day, are back in action on Monday when they host bottom club Warwickshire at Taunton, while champions Surrey, who are yet to win this season in three attempts, are away to Kent at Beckenham.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry:

"The match did credit to the Championship first division, with some fantastic cricket, and it was just sad to see the weather play a part at the end.

"We wanted to show we are a match for the team who won the title last summer and I felt we did that in all respects. It is a measure of the progress we have made.

"We went into the game with momentum after winning our first two Championship matches and reaching the One-Day Cup final.

"That momentum has been maintained by the quality of performance, even if we had to settle for a draw."

Surrey batsman Will Jacks told BBC Radio London:

"It was a frustrating way for the game to end because all three results were possible at the start of play.

"We felt that we could get a big enough total on the board to exert some pressure. I have been short of a few runs recently, so it was nice to contribute.

"It was tough batting last night, but having Rory Burns at the other end playing brilliantly was a big help to me.

"In the end we have come out of a decent performance with 12 points and can move on with confidence."