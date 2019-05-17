County Championship: Worcestershire beat Durham by five wickets despite scare

Tom Fell top-scored with 36 as Worcestershire toiled to their victory target of 81

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day four) Durham 273: Morris 6-53 & 197: Trevaskis 47; Tongue 5-37 Worcestershire 390: Wessels 118 & 84-5: Rushworth 5-28 Worcestershire (23 pts) beat Durham (4 pts) by five wickets Match scorecard

Worcestershire were given a scare by Chris Rushworth's five-wicket burst before beating Durham by five wickets.

Josh Tongue's second-innings 5-37 had left Worcestershire a modest final-day chase of 81 at New Road.

Durham seamer Rushworth claimed 5-28 - three bowled and Tom Fell (36) one of two lbws - to leave the home side struggling on 55-5.

But any hopes of an unlikely win for the visitors were ended by Ben Cox and Ross Whiteley, who saw the Pears home.

Their unbroken sixth-wicket stand was worth 29 and helped Worcestershire maintain their 100% start to the Championship season.

Relegated from Division One in 2018, they have won both of their fixtures so far this season, while Durham have now lost their opening three games.

Worcestershire next travel to Old Trafford to face Lancashire on Monday, with Durham at home to Gloucestershire.