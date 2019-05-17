County Championship: Lancashire wrap up 10-wicket win over Northants

Haseeb Hameed
Haseeb Hameed was out for seven in the first innings, but led Lancashire to their modest victory target on Friday morning
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day four)
Northants 230 & 200: Gleeson 5-50
Lancashire 415: Jennings 97, Vilas 97; Wood 5-72 & 17-0
Lancashire (21 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by 10 wickets
Match scorecard

Lancashire needed only 16 balls to score the 16 runs they required to beat Northants at Old Trafford.

Haseeb Hameed completed the victory with his third boundary to finish 13 not out, with Keaton Jennings on four.

Lancashire's second win in two Championship games this season was set up by pace bowler Richard Gleeson's match haul of 10-113 on his home debut.

After starting the Division Two season with two draws, Northants fell to their first four-day defeat of the campaign.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you