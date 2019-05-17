County Championship: Lancashire wrap up 10-wicket win over Northants

Haseeb Hameed was out for seven in the first innings, but led Lancashire to their modest victory target on Friday morning

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day four) Northants 230 & 200: Gleeson 5-50 Lancashire 415: Jennings 97, Vilas 97; Wood 5-72 & 17-0 Lancashire (21 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by 10 wickets Match scorecard

Lancashire needed only 16 balls to score the 16 runs they required to beat Northants at Old Trafford.

Haseeb Hameed completed the victory with his third boundary to finish 13 not out, with Keaton Jennings on four.

Lancashire's second win in two Championship games this season was set up by pace bowler Richard Gleeson's match haul of 10-113 on his home debut.

After starting the Division Two season with two draws, Northants fell to their first four-day defeat of the campaign.