County Championship: Rain forces draw between Middlesex and Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann has been in excellent form for Leicestershire so far this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four) Middlesex 349 & 223: Simpson 59*, Helm 46; Wright 3-51 Leicestershire 268 & 226-5: Ackermann 70*; Harris 2-75 Middlesex (11 pts) drew with Leicestershire (10 pts) Match scorecard

Rain intervened with the outcome in the balance as Middlesex and Leicestershire had to settle for a draw at Lord's.

The visitors began the day on 38-0, facing a victory target of 305, and needed another 79 from a maximum of 18 overs when the weather ended the game.

Colin Ackermann was still there on 70 not out, having hit 10 fours in his side's score of 226-5.

He shared partnerships of 50 with Hasan Azad (33) and 52 with Harry Dearden (21) but ultimately it was all in vain.

Leicestershire now have a record of one victory, one draw and one defeat from their first three games, while Middlesex have yet to secure their first win.

After an early delay for bad light, the visitors lost Ateeq Javid and Paul Horton (36) during the morning session and Mark Cosgrove after lunch before the first rain shower of the day.

Azad later became the fourth lbw victim of the innings - and second for James Harris (2-75) - before Tom Helm broke the sequence by yorking Dearden.

Ackermann struck two successive fours off Ollie Rayner as he continued the chase for victory, but it proved to be the final over of the match.

Neither side has a game next week, but will return to action on 27 May with Leicestershire at home to Derbyshire and Middlesex taking on Worcestershire at New Road.