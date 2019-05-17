County Championship: Glamorgan and Gloucestershire share draw in Newport

Glamorgan celebrate the wicket of Miles Hammond

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spytty Park (day four) Gloucestershire 463 & 137-6 : Bracey 152, Higgins 103, Roderick 88; De Lange 4-116 Glamorgan 250 & 481-8 dec: Selman 150, Labuschagne 137; Payne 4-121 Glamorgan (9 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (13 pts) Match scorecard

Gloucestershire had to bat out time for a draw after being set 269 to win in 51 overs by Glamorgan.

The visitors lost four wickets in 13 overs to end their victory hopes and finished on 137-6.

Benny Howell (44) and Gareth Roderick (19) lasted long enough for them to hold out.

It marked a complete turnaround from the halfway mark when Gloucestershire enforced the follow-on, 213 ahead.

Earlier Glamorgan lost wickets regularly but still declared at 481-8 after lunch.

Marnus Labuschagne achieved a career-best 137 but the Australia Test batsman and Nick Selman (150) were unable to push on in cloudy conditions, David Payne claiming four wickets as the Gloucestershire seamers bowled well.

It was past six o'clock when the first Championship match at the Spytty Park ground ended after a compelling contest.