England v Pakistan: Scoring 500 a 'realistic target' for England

Mark Wood has not played a one-day international since 2 March

England v Pakistan - fourth one-day international Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham Date: Friday, 17 May Time: 13:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England can become the first team to post a total of 500 in one-day cricket, says fast bowler Mark Wood.

England have the two highest scores of all time - 481 and 444 - both at Trent Bridge, where they meet Pakistan in the third game of the series on Friday.

"That is a realistic target for our one-day team," Wood told BBC Sport.

"It's almost normal to get 350; 400 is easily gettable. We truly believe that we can chase down high scores, no matter what the opposition get."

England will wrap up the series with victory in Nottingham, having taken a 2-0 lead with two matches to play by winning in Bristol on Tuesday.

Highest ODI totals 481-6: England v Australia, Trent Bridge, 2018

England v Australia, Trent Bridge, 2018 444-3: England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge, 2016

England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge, 2016 443-9: Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006 439-2: South Africa v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

South Africa v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015 438-9: South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg, 2006 The highest List A total is 496-4, made by Surrey against Gloucestershire at The Oval in 2007

On that occasion, Jonny Bairstow's century set the home side on course to overhaul Pakistan's 358-9, England's second-highest run-chase and the joint-fifth highest of all time.

With England naming their squad for the World Cup next Tuesday, they will continue to rotate their team for the fourth match of the series and could make as many as five changes.

Captain Eoin Morgan is suspended after England's slow over-rate in Bristol and will be replaced as skipper by Jos Buttler, who was rested for the third game.

Opener Bairstow, seamer Chris Woakes and pace bowler Liam Plunkett, all of whom missed training on Thursday, will play no part, while left-arm seamer David Willey could also be rested.

James Vince will come in to open the batting, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Wood making up the bowling attack.

For Wood, who has a history of ankle injuries, it will be his first competitive cricket since England's Twenty20 series against West Indies in March.

"I feel in good rhythm," he said. "In terms of being 100%, I've not played any matches lately, so I'm still missing a little bit of match fitness.

"I feel fit and strong and in good rhythm in practice, but there's nothing like a game when you are under pressure and you need that extra adrenaline. I can't wait to get out there and try to win the series."

Competition for a place in the World Cup squad is keenest among the fast bowlers.

Barbados-born Archer, who qualified to play for England in March, has played only two ODIs but looks set to be included, meaning one of Wood, Plunkett, Woakes, Willey or Tom Curran is likely to miss out.

"Everyone wants to make the World Cup squad, so you're desperate to push your case," said Wood.

"Jofra is world class and I would fully expect him to be in World Cup squad. That leaves four or five of us trying to fight it out for the other places.

"Everyone has done well -it's hard to say what will happen. It means that tomorrow I will have step up and put in a good performance."