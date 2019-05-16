County Championship: Josh Tongue takes 5-37 to leave Pears poised to beat Durham

Josh Tongue took his best figures against an English county, his career-best 6-97 at New Road in 2017 having been against Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day three) Durham 273: Morris 6-53, Leach 3-59 & 197: Trevaskis 47, Tongue 5-37, Leach 3-49 Worcestershire 390: Wessels 118, Whiteley 72, Dell 61; Salisbury 4-67 Worcestershire (7 pts) need 81 runs to beat Durham (5 pts) Match scorecard

Worcestershire need only 81 runs on the final day at New Road to beat Durham and claim a second straight County Championship Division Two win of 2019.

After resuming on 321-6, a further 61 runs were added as the Pears posted 390 - a first-innings lead of 117.

England hopeful Josh Tongue then took 5-37 to help bowl out Durham for 197.

Liam Trevaskis led the resistance with 47 for Durham, but fit-again Pears skipper Joe Leach weighed in with his second three-wicket haul of the match.

Leach took 3-49 to finish with match figures of 6-108 on his first game back after 11 months out with a stress fracture.

After taking a back seat in the Durham first innings when Leach and Charlie Morris took nine of the 10 Durham wickets to fall, Tongue began the fourth five-wicket haul of his career by bowling Durham captain Cameron Bancroft though the gate for 25.

Seamer Ed Barnard then nipped in to have Gareth Harte stumped by Ben Cox, also for 25, three overs later before Tongue returned to bowl Ned Eckersley with one that kept low and have Jack Burnham caught behind for 26.

He then bagged Trevaskis leg before wicket before bowling Matt Salisbury next ball and, although he missed out on a hat-trick, Leach had Chris Rushworth caught behind to wrap up the innings just 10 balls later.

Tongue was picked for the England Lions trips to the West Indies early last year, then also the meeting with Pakistan 'A' in November, only to be forced to withdraw from both through injury.

But, after starting the 2019 campaign with a six-wicket match haul - first in the innings win over Leicestershire in April - another in front of watching England director of cricket Ashley Giles at New Road was excellent timing.