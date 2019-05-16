County Championship: Leicestershire set for final-day run chase at Lord's

Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson passed the milestone of 6,000 career first-class runs in the second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three) Middlesex 349 & 223: Simpson 59*, Helm 46; Wright 3-51 Leicestershire 268 & 38-0: Horton 28*, Javid 6* Leicestershire (5 pts) require a further 267 runs to beat Middlesex (6 pts) Match scorecard

Leicestershire face a final-day run chase to beat Middlesex at Lord's.

The visitors added 11 runs to their overnight score before Tom Helm removed Chris Wright, giving Middlesex a first-innings lead of 81 runs.

Middlesex were reduced to 94-6 but a partnership of 85 between Helm (46) and John Simpson (56 not out) helped them recover to 223 all out.

Ateeq Javid and Paul Horton survived 13 overs to reach 38-0 at stumps, leaving the Foxes needing another 267 to win.