County Championship: Leicestershire slump at Lord's after century stand

Colin Ackermann recently made two centuries in Leicestershire's One-Day Cup campaign

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two) Middlesex 349: Gubbins 75, Scott 55, Lace 51; Mohammad Abbas 4-72 Leicestershire 257-9: Ackermann 63, Dearden 61; Rayner 4-58 Leicestershire (5 pts) trail Middlesex (6 pts) by 92 runs Match scorecard

Middlesex gained the upper hand on day two against Leicestershire at Lord's, despite a century stand between Colin Ackermann and Harry Dearden.

The home side were all out for 349, one run short of a third batting point, after resuming on 325-8.

Leicestershire were struggling on 113-4 in reply when Ackermann (63) and Dearden (61) came together.

They put on 110 before falling to Ollie Rayner, who took 4-58 as they reached stumps on 257-9, still 92 in arrears.

A superb bit of work by Chris Wright provided an early highlight when, after having George Scott caught at slip for 55, he diverted a straight drive by Tom Helm (37 out out) onto the stumps at the bowler's end to run out Nathan Bamber.

But Leicestershire lost their way in reply after Dearden was caught superbly at short cover by Stevie Eskinazi, with five wickets going down for 34 runs, and Helm ended play by having Ben Mike caught behind.