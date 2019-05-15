County Championship: Glamorgan captain Cooke hurt as Higgins ton puts Glos on top

Gloucestershire bowler David Payne had to avoid a falling sight screen at Spytty Park

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spytty Park (day two) Gloucestershire 463: Bracey 152, Higgins 103, Roderick 88; De Lange 4-116 Glamorgan 241-8: Hemphrey 60; Drissell 3-80 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (7 pts) by 222 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke was carried off with an ankle injury as Gloucestershire took control on day two in Newport.

Cooke slipped while batting as he turned for a second run and needed medical treatment, as his team slumped to 241-8.

Gloucestershire had piled up 463 all out thanks to 103 from Ryan Higgins.

The day was enlivened by a sightscreen collapse as bowler David Payne saw a panel fall off as he tried to move it.

Thankfully he was unhurt, after claiming the first two wickets either side of lunch to start the Glamorgan slide.

Spinner George Drissell then dismissed David Lloyd, stumped for 37, and top scorer Charlie Hemphrey for 60 with the visitors remaining on top.

Cooke's injury overshadowed the evening session as Graham Wagg (45 not out) saw them just survive to the close.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"It looked a nasty injury to Chris Cooke. When the swelling goes down we'll get a scan on it on Friday or Saturday and he'll probably have an X-ray to make sure there's no bone damage.

"He's all right in himself, but unless he's Lazarus I would have thought it's the end of him for this match as it's very swollen. Hopefully he gets a speedy recovery and reserve keeper Tom Cullen will be pulled out of the second XI to keep [wicket].

"I think we've been off the beat in the whole game, our fielding's not been up to standard and we've been a bit sloppy in the first two days, but we have an opportunity to turn that round in the last two days."

Gloucestershire bowler David Payne told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's the last time I'm ever going to volunteer to move a sight screen, there was a split-second I thought I was going to catch it, then I thought that was a bad idea and getting out of the way would be a bit wiser.

"The lads said I would have been flattened into 2-D if it ended up on top of me, the coach said it was the best part of the day watching that happen and it gave them a good laugh.

"It was pleasing to get a couple of early wickets, the batters told us how important it is to use the new ball well and good work from 'Driss' to take a few, but it's still going to be hard work."