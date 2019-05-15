County Championship: Keaton Jennings makes 97 for Lancashire against Northants

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings spent more than five hours at the crease for his 97 against Northants

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day two) Northants 230: Wood 66; Gleeson 5-63, Onions 4-45 Lancashire 276-6: Jennings 97, Jones 67; Wood 3-44 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Northants (3 pts) by 46 runs Match scorecard

Keaton Jennings made 97 for Lancashire against Northants, but the England Test opener's dismissal sparked a second-day collapse by the hosts at Old Trafford.

Lancashire ended day two on 276-6 in their first innings, leading by 46.

Jennings and Rob Jones (67) added 152 in a patient third-wicket stand, but four quick wickets with the second new ball put Northants back in contention.

On-loan all-rounder Luke Wood followed his batting effort of 66 on day one by taking 3-44 with the ball.

Jennings scored five half-centuries in 10 innings during Lancashire's run to the One-Day Cup semi-finals and carried that form into the four-day format.

The opener was given a life in the final over before tea when, on 92, his lofted sweep off spinner Rob Keogh was dropped at fine leg by Ben Sanderson.

But the left-hander was unable to take advantage of that escape and was removed soon after the interval, caught behind off Sanderson in the first over with the second new ball.

Lancashire lost four wickets for 21 runs, with Wood ripping out Liam Livingstone's off stump and then trapping Jones lbw, before captain Dane Vilas (30 not out) and Tom Bailey (42 not out) took the home side into the lead with an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 67.

Lancs batsman Rob Jones told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It's been a tough day's cricket. If you bowl in good areas at the top of the stumps it's quite hard to score. There were periods that you just had to get through.

"Unfortunately, we lost a few wickets with the new ball. But Tom Bailey and Dane Vilas batted brilliantly there to get us into the lead.

"It's good to get in a battle like that. All you need is two or three fours to get the momentum back. Keaton is great to bat with. We just say "next ball" to each other and that's all you have to concentrate on."

Northants fast bowler Ben Sanderson told BBC Radio Northampton:

"It was tough out there after the new ball wore off and they batted well. We bowled very tight and concentrated on hitting the top of the off stump.

"They didn't come at use much, which I thought was quite strange. They kept us in the game and we felt that if we got a couple of wickets, we'd be right back in the game. And that's what we did do.

"We'venot had much luck but Luke Wood bowled brilliantly with the new ball and it was nice to get a few late ones. If we can get Vilas out, we feel Lancs have got quite a long tail."