Ireland looking for strong finish to tri-series against Bangladesh - Andrew Balbirnie

Balbirnie was a century maker in Ireland's first match against West Indies

Andrew Balbirnie said Ireland are hoping to finish their one-day international tri-series with a strong performance against Bangladesh.

The hosts will take on the series leaders in the final round-robin match at Clontarf.

Ireland lost to West Indies on Sunday, despite Balbirnie hitting 135 as the team posted their fourth highest ODI tally.

"It was a bitter bill to follow," said batsman Balbirnie.

"We've played a bit hot and cold of late. I thought we got it right with the bat against the West Indies and I thought we got it right with the ball last week.

"It's now a matter of combining both and putting them both together to put us over the line."

Wednesday is Ireland's last opportunity to get their batting and bowling combination right in the series, before it heads to Belfast for two ODIs against Afghanistan, starting on Sunday.

They have lost both games against West Indies, while their first match against Bangladesh was abandoned.

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.