Dan Worrall: Injury ends Gloucestershire bowler's season

Worrall has featured in three ODIs for his country
Dan Worrall played in just two One-Day Cup games for Gloucestershire this season

Gloucestershire paceman Dan Worrall will not play again this season because of a back injury.

The 27-year-old Australian made just two appearances after rejoining the county as an overseas signing for 2019.

Worrall overcame a hamstring problem over the winter, but left the field during Gloucestershire's One-Day Cup tie against Middlesex in April.

After several medical investigations, a stress fracture in Worrall's back was eventually diagnosed.

Gloucestershire have confirmed they will be seeking an overseas bowler to replace him.

