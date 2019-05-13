Dan Worrall: Injury ends Gloucestershire bowler's season
Gloucestershire paceman Dan Worrall will not play again this season because of a back injury.
The 27-year-old Australian made just two appearances after rejoining the county as an overseas signing for 2019.
Worrall overcame a hamstring problem over the winter, but left the field during Gloucestershire's One-Day Cup tie against Middlesex in April.
After several medical investigations, a stress fracture in Worrall's back was eventually diagnosed.
Gloucestershire have confirmed they will be seeking an overseas bowler to replace him.