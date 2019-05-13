Bangladesh v West Indies: Tigers complete Tri-Series double over West Indies

The 52-run second wicket partnership between Soumya Sarkar (l) and Shakib Al Hasan (r) put Bangladesh on course for victory

One-day international, The Village, Malahide West Indies 247-9 (50 overs): Hope 87, Holder 62; Mustafizur 4-43 Bangladesh 248-5 (47.2 overs): Mushfiqur 63, Soumya 54; Nurse 3-53 Bangladesh won by five wickets Scorecard

Bangladesh beat West Indies by five wickets to set up a Tri-Series final against the same opponent on Friday.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar both got half centuries to seal a convincing run chase after West Indies could only manage 247 after electing to bat.

Shai Hope and Jason Holder were the only West Indies batsmen to score heavily but both fell to the bowling of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

The win for Bangladesh ended the final prospects of tournament hosts Ireland.

Bangladesh, who have now beaten West Indies twice in a week, will play Ireland in a dead-rubber match on Wednesday before the final match on Friday.

More to follow.