Tom Lace: Middlesex recall batsman from Derbyshire loan

Lace had been ever-present in the Derbyshire side this season
Tom Lace scored half-centuries in both innings of Derbyshire's County Championship game against Gloucestershire in April

Middlesex are set to give a debut to batsman Tom Lace after recalling him from a loan spell at Derbyshire.

The 20-year-old scored three half-centuries in two County Championship games for Derbyshire this season.

He is expected to play in Middlesex's four-day match against Leicestershire at Lord's, which starts on Tuesday.

Middlesex are without three top-order batsmen, with captain Dawid Malan injured and Eoin Morgan and Paul Stirling away on international duty.

