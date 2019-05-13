Tom Lace: Middlesex recall batsman from Derbyshire loan
Middlesex are set to give a debut to batsman Tom Lace after recalling him from a loan spell at Derbyshire.
The 20-year-old scored three half-centuries in two County Championship games for Derbyshire this season.
He is expected to play in Middlesex's four-day match against Leicestershire at Lord's, which starts on Tuesday.
Middlesex are without three top-order batsmen, with captain Dawid Malan injured and Eoin Morgan and Paul Stirling away on international duty.