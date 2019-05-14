County Championship: Joe Leach among wickets as Worcestershire start well against Durham

Joe Leach returned for Worcestershire after bowling in two recent second XI fixtures

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day one) Durham 273: Burnham 76, Bancroft 70; Morris 6-53, Leach 3-59 Worcestershire 1-1: Rushworth 1-0 Worcs (3 pts) trail Durham (2 pts) by 272 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach marked his return to Championship cricket with three wickets against Durham.

Out since last June with a serious back injury, Leach took 3-59 in support of Charlie Morris, who continued his fine form as Durham were all out for 273.

Reduced to 14-3, they recovered as Cameron Bancroft (70) and Jack Burnham (76) added 149 for the fourth wicket.

But both fell in successive overs as Morris returned figures of 6-53, with Worcestershire 1-1 at stumps in reply.

With the county season already 39 days old, the game is only Worcestershire's second in the Championship, having beaten Leicestershire by an innings last month.

Leach had Cameron Steel caught at first slip and Gareth Harte leg-before in his initial spell with the new ball.

And he later bowled Liam Trevaskis off the inside edge as he sent down 19 overs in the innings, but it was Morris who proved the main threat as he followed his career-best 7-45 against Leicestershire with the fourth 'five-for' of his career.

Durham's major positive was the contribution of Burnham, whose half-century was his first in the Championship since he returned to action after a 12-month drugs ban.

Worcestershire had two overs to face at the end of play, with Daryl Mitchell trapped lbw by Chris Rushworth for a duck with the second ball of the innings.

Worcestershire paceman Charlie Morris told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was a really good first day, especially after losing the toss this morning. We have put in a good shift.

"You can bowl well some days and not get a wicket and you can have days when you pick up a few. I've just been really fortunate in the last couple of games to get some.

"In all honesty, three years ago I dreamed of days like this, where I would be able to get out there and take a five-for."

Durham batsman Jack Burnham told BBC Newcastle:

"It has been a very long year (out banned) and to score runs and wear that badge again is a privilege.

"When I got to 50, I was quite emotional but that's what I want to do, score runs and win games for Durham.

"My mum and dad and family all stuck me in a situation possibly where they could have chose not to."