County Championship: Richard Gleeson excels for Lancashire against Northants

Richard Gleeson (centre) signed for Lancashire from Northants in September 2018

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day one) Northants 230: Wood 66, Procter 48; Gleeson 5-63, Onions 4-45 Lancashire 29-1 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Northants (1 pt) by 201 runs Match scorecard

Lancashire pace bowler Richard Gleeson excelled against former side Northants on the first day of their Division Two match at Old Trafford.

Gleeson took the first four visiting wickets to fall and ended with 5-63.

Northants needed lower-order runs from Luke Procter (48) and Luke Wood (66) to lift them to 230 all out, while South Africa Test batsman Temba Bavuma scored 39 on his debut for the county.

Lancashire closed on 29-1 in reply, with Haseeb Hameed out for seven.

Bavuma was trapped lbw by veteran seamer Graham Onions (4-45), which left Northants struggling on 119-6 before Procter and Wood - who rejoined the club on loan from Nottinghamshire on Monday - came together for a seventh-wicket stand of 70.

Lancashire, who are without injured England seamer James Anderson in this match, won their opening Division Two game away at Middlesex, while Northants are still awaiting their first victory after starting their Championship campaign with two draws.

Lancashire bowler Richard Gleeson:

"The wicket's quite good but we bowled well as a unit and managed to pile on the pressure. It's nice to get my first five-for for the club and especially after being out with a few injuries it was pleasant to get out on the park.

"You're always eager to get the ball in your hand and get your first wicket at the start of a new season. But it was my first game at Old Trafford so there were a few butterflies. It's a great ground and there were a few on as well in the nice weather.

"Saqib Mahmood bowled brilliantly up top but didn't get the rewards and I managed to prosper where he was unfortunate. As a quartet, we bowled brilliantly."

Northamptonshire's Luke Wood:

"Any runs on the board are always a positive, although we would have like to get a few more. But that can't be helped now. It was good to get a wicket at the end. It's always good when one of the openers is out.

"We are not in a terrible spot at all. It is still a very competitive game and tomorrow's going to be the interesting one.

"If you look at their team on paper, they don't have a weak link at all but you expect that with a club like this and their seamers have come off the back of a good one-day tournament. So the confidence is obviously there."