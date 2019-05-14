County Championship: James Bracey century sets up Gloucestershire at Glamorgan

James Bracey made his first-class debut for Loughborough University CC against the Australian Universities in May 2016

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spytty Park (day one) Gloucestershire 360-6 (96 overs): Bracey 152, Roderick 88; De Lange 3-76 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Glamorgan 2 pts, Gloucestershire 4 pts Match scorecard

James Bracey led the way with a mature knock of 152 as Gloucestershire moved into a strong position at 362-6 against Glamorgan in Newport.

The first day of Championship cricket on the Spytty Park ground brought the expected run feast.

Bracey dominated a fourth-wicket stand of 199 with Gareth Roderick, who made a patient 88.

Marchant de Lange (3-76) pegged the visitors back, taking two wickets with the second new ball.

Bracey's innings came off 242 balls and included 18 fours, with the visitors not losing a wicket in the afternoon session after slumping to 55-3 in the morning.

Bracey fell four short of his career-best, scoring his third century in consecutive seasons against Glamorgan. It is the first County Championship match in Newport in 54 years.

Gloucestershire batsman James Bracey told BBC Radio Bristol:

"They bowled well and took early wickets so it was good that Rod and me could put on close to 200 and set us up nicely.

"It was a tired shot to get out but to be six down at the end of the day, we're really happy and I'd done some good work before that.

"I'd say it's our day, it's a good wicket for batting but to score 360 is a good day and we can kick on tomorrow."

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd, who was awarded his county cap, told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a pretty tough day, we bowled well in patches and we stuck in well though it would have been nice to get one or two more wickets.

"They've put in a really good effort here at Newport, and it's always nice to play at these new grounds, to see the kids and so many watching is a bit different to Sophia Gardens, a good atmosphere.

"I was a bit shocked to get my county cap, I wasn't expecting it and I'm very honoured to receive my cap for this great club, it means the world to me and my family."