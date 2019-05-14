County Championship: Zak Crawley steadies Kent against Yorkshire

Zak Crawley scored a century in Kent's County Championship win over Warwickshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day one) Yorkshire 210: Brook 29, Tattersall 29; Milnes 3-63 Kent 130-4: Crawley 73*; Bresnan 2-19 Kent (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (2 pts) by 81 runs with 6 wickets remaining Match scorecard

Kent batsman Zak Crawley's unbeaten 73 steadied his side after an exciting first day against Yorkshire.

The visitors made a disastrous start when Adam Lyth was dismissed off the first ball of the match.

Harry Brook (29), Jonny Tattersall (29) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (28) led the resistance, though, as Yorkshire clawed their way to 210 all out.

Kent lost early wickets, but Crawley steadied the ship after they slipped to 71-4 and they closed on 130-4.

The 21-year-old is now just 27 runs short of his second century of the County Championship season after a mature display, sharing an unbroken stand of 59 with Ollie Robinson.

Yorkshire bowlers Steven Patterson (23) and Duanne Oliver (21*) had earlier dragged their side past the 200 mark to secure a batting bonus point, while Dom Bess marked his debut with 25 after arriving on loan from Somerset.

They began the game second in Division One, with Kent one place below them in the table.