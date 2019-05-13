Jamie Overton: Northamptonshire sign Somerset fast bowler on loan

Jamie Overton made his first class debut for Somerset as an 18-year-old

Somerset's Jamie Overton has joined Northamptonshire on loan until 13 June.

The 25-year-old fast bowler has played four times for Somerset this season.

He will still be eligible for the One-Day Cup final having scored 27 runs and taken a wicket in Somerset's semi-final win over over Nottinghamshire.

"The idea of having Jamie available to us is really exciting, he's a Lions bowler who's gone through the ranks very quickly," Northants boss David Ripley told the club website.

"We're disappointed with the amount of injuries at the moment, we've got four guys down from what we thought we were going to have, so the seam bowling resources are stretched."

Somerset will play Hampshire in the One-Day Cup final on 25 May.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry added: "We've made an impressive start to this year's County Championship, and whilst Jamie is certainly in contention for selection, we can't guarantee him a starting place at present.

"Therefore, we feel that both he and the club would benefit from him playing competitive first XI red-ball cricket."