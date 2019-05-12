Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in final

Lasith Malinga had Shardul Thakur trapped lbw to win the match on the last ball

Indian Premier League final, Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians 149-8 (20 overs): Pollard 41, De Kock 29 Chennai Super Kings 148-6 (20 overs): Watson 80 Mumbai win by one run Scorecard

Mumbai Indians won a record fourth Indian Premier League title after they beat Chennai Super Kings by a single run in a dramatic finish.

Mumbai set Chennai a target of 150 after hitting 149-8 from 20 overs with Kieron Pollard top scoring with 41.

Shane Watson's 80 took Chennai to the verge of victory, but needing nine to win off the last over, he was run out.

That left Shardul Thakur needing two runs off the final ball but he was trapped lbw by Lasith Malinga.

Mumbai's victory also denied Chennai a fourth title and the chance of retaining the Indian Premier League after winning the 2018 edition, their first since a two-year ban for their part in a corruption scandal.

