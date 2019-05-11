Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas beat Velocity in final

Harmanpreet Kaur, who lists her idol as Virender Sehwag, averaged 97 in the three matches of the 2019 Women's T20 Challenge

Women's T20 Challenge, Jaipur Velocity 121-6 (20 overs): Verma 40*, Kerr 36 Supernovas 125-6 (20 overs): Harmanpreet 51, Alam 2-21 Supernovas won by four wickets Scorecard

Nat Sciver's Supernovas won the Women's T20 Challenge following a thrilling final against Dani Wyatt's Velocity in Jaipur.

Supernovas spinner Radha Yadav, 19, hit a four off the final ball to seal victory, which seemed unlikely when her side slipped to 64-5 chasing 122.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur hit 51 off 37 balls to turn the match around.

England all-rounder Sciver took 1-27 and scored two for the victorious Supernovas.

Wyatt fell for a five-ball duck as her side posted 121-6 - India wicketkeeper Sushma Verma top-scoring with 40.

The Women's T20 Challenge is seen as a prelude to a possible Women's Indian Premier League, with last year's one-off game expanded to involve three teams.

Alongside India's top players, a number of leading overseas players have featured again - such as England's Wyatt, Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone (Trailblazers), New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews.

South Africa's current series against Pakistan has prevented their players from participating, but controversially, no Australians were invited to play in this year's Challenge.

The Australian and Indian boards have recently been in dispute over the scheduling of a men's one-day international series in January 2020.