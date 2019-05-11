Ireland v West Indies: Tourists set ODI run-chase record in Malahide victory

Sunil Ambris hit a six and 19 boundaries as he made 148 from 161 balls

Tri-Nations Series, Malahide Ireland 327-5 (50 overs): Balbirnie 135, Stirling 77; Gabriel 2-47 West Indies 331-5 (47.5 overs): Ambris 148, Chase 46; Rankin 3-65 West Indies win by five wickets Scorecard

A maiden century from Sunil Ambris helped West Indies to their highest successful ODI run chase as they made 331-5 to beat Ireland by five wickets.

The opener hit a brilliant 148 at Malahide as the tourists surpassed Ireland's 327-5 with 13 balls to spare.

A classy 135 from Andy Balbirnie gave Ireland hope of a first win in the Tri-Nations series but they slumped to a second loss to the Windies in a week.

The victory secures a place in next Friday's final for the West Indies.

More to follow....