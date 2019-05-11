Kane Richardson: Derbyshire seek replacement for Australia paceman

Kane Richardson has played 20 one-day internationals and nine T20 games for Australia

Pace bowler Kane Richardson has withdrawn from his upcoming stint with Derbyshire after being added to Australia's World Cup squad.

Richardson was due to join the county for the entire T20 Blast campaign, which starts in July.

However, Jhye Richardson's shoulder injury has resulted in an international call-up for the 28-year-old.

And the club said he "requested to be released from his contract in order to manage his workload this summer".

Derbyshire head of cricket David Houghton said: "We're disappointed to lose Kane but we're progressing nicely in finding a new overseas bowler.

"There are several players available to us, but we won't jump at the first option."

He added: "We've got a talented squad here and we need a player who can complement our side."