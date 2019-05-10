Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals to reach final

Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL three times

Indian Premier League qualifier, Visakhapatnam: Dehli Capitals 147-9 (20 overs): Pant 38, Bravo 2-19 Chennai Super Kings 151-4 (19 overs): Du Plessis 50, Watson 50 Chennai win by six wickets Scorecard

Chennai Super Kings will play Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League final after they beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the qualifier.

The defending champions kept Delhi to 147-9 from their 20 overs with Rishabh Pant (38) the only player to pass 30.

Openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson both scored 50 in reply before the win was sealed with six balls remaining.

Sunday's final will be Chennai's eighth in their 10 seasons in the IPL as they bid for a fourth title.

Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar all took two wickets each with the ball for Chennai, leaving Delhi unable to build a telling partnership.

South Africa captain Du Plessis and former Australia all-rounder Watson then shared an opening stand of 81 and although both fell immediately after reaching their half-centuries Chennai were always comfortable.

Captain MS Dhoni fell with two runs required as he tried to seal the win with a boundary but the victory came a ball later when the ball deflected off Bravo's pads for four leg byes.

The final will be a rematch of Tuesday's first qualifier which Mumbai won by six wickets to progress straight to the final.

Mumbai and Chennai are the IPL's two most successful teams having both won the title three times.

Chennai won the 2018 edition in their first season back after a two-year ban for their part in a corruption scandal.

You can listen to commentary of Sunday's final on the BBC Sport website from 14:55 BST and on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 17:00 BST.