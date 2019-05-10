Scotland beaten by Afghanistan on DLS method in coach Shane Burger's first match

Calum MacLeod scored exactly 100 runs in Scotland's innings

Second one-day international, The Grange, Edinburgh Scotland 325-7 (50 overs): MacLeod 100, Coetzer 79, Cross 32 Afghanistan 269-3 (44.5 overs): Shah 113, Shahidi 59, Shahzad 55 Afghanistan won by two runs (DLS method) Scorecard

Coach Shane Burger's first match in charge of Scotland ended in a two-run defeat by Afghanistan under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The hosts batted first, with Calum MacLeod's 100 from 89 balls helping Scotland post 325-7 in Edinburgh.

Rahmat Shah top-scored for the tourists with 113 as they made 269-3 from 44.5 overs before rain ended play early.

Scotland were scheduled to play Afghanistan on Wednesday but it was rained off before a ball was bowled.

Newly appointed one-day international captain Gulbadin Naib took three wickets as the visitors contained Scotland at The Grange, while Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal and Tom Sole took a wicket each during Afghanistan's innings.

Burger's Scots now host Sri Lanka at the same venue on 18 and 21 May, while Afghanistan continue their World Cup preparations with two ODIs in Ireland on 19 and 21 May.