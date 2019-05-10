Ireland v West Indies: Hosts unchanged for Tri-Series finish

All-rounder Mark Adair is one of three newcomers in the Ireland squad for the Tri-Nations Series

Tri-Nations Series: Ireland v West Indies Venue: The Village, Malahide Date: Saturday, 11 May Start: 10:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website

Ireland have named an unchanged squad for the rest of the Tri-Nations Series against West Indies and Bangladesh.

Newcomers Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker and Mark Adair retain their places in the 14-man squad.

Ireland suffered a 196-run loss to the West Indies last week and their first game against Bangladesh was abandoned.

The tournament hosts will face the West Indies again on Saturday before playing Bangladesh on 15 May as they look to qualify for the final next week.

All-rounder Adair, who was called up to the squad after bowler Stuart Thompson picked up a shoulder injury, has kept his place in the squad after dismissing West Indies captain Jason Holder to claim his first ODI wicket.

"While it was unfortunate yesterday's game [against Bangladesh] was rained off, we have just had the two games so far (against England and West Indies) and selectors want to give this current 14-man squad the chance to play itself back into the current series and make a bid for the final on Friday," said chairman of the selectors Andrew White.

"While there were a number of good performances during the Wolves game against Bangladesh last weekend, we believe the current squad deserves the opportunity to contest the remainder of the Series."

Ireland also host Afghanistan in a two-game ODI Series at Stormont on 19 and 21 May.

Ireland squad: Porterfield (capt), Adair, Balbirnie, Dockrell, Little, McBrine, McCarthy, McCollum, Murtagh, O'Brien, Rankin, Stirling, Tucker, Wilson.