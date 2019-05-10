Former Sri Lanka cricketers Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene charged with match-fixing

Nuwan Zoysa (left) and Avishka Gunawardene (right)

Former Sri Lankan internationals Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene have been charged with match-fixing by the International Cricket Council.

The charges relate to the United Arab Emirates' T10 League held in December.

It is part of a wider investigation into corruption in Sri Lankan cricket and follows a 15-day amnesty in January.

In February, former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya was banned from cricket for two years.

Former bowler Zoysa, 40, who played 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals between 1997 and 2007, was already suspended for three breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code in November.

He has now been charged with four counts of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code, including "being party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match" and failing to co-operate with the investigation.

Gunawardene, 41, a former opening batsman who played six Tests and 61 ODIs between 1999 and 2006, was appointed Sri Lanka's interim batting coach earlier this year.

He has been charged with two breaches, including "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant" to fix a match.

Both men have been provisionally suspended and have 14 days to respond to the charges.