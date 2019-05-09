England & India women's tri-series in Australia 2020

Tri-series fixtures

(All matches are Twenty20 internationals)

January

31 India v England, Canberra (03:10 GMT)

February

1 Australia v England, Canberra (03:10 GMT)

2 Australia v India, Canberra (03:10 GMT)

7 India v England, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (03:10 GMT)

8 Australia v India, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (03:10 GMT)

9 Australia v England, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (03:10 GMT)

12 Final, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (02:40 GMT)

All three sides then take part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which begins in Sydney on 21 February.

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made