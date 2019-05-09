England & India women's tri-series in Australia 2020

Australia's Alyssa Healy watches England captain Heather Knight play a reverse sweep

Tri-series fixtures

(All matches are Twenty20 internationals)

January

31 India v England, Canberra (03:10 GMT)

February

1 Australia v England, Canberra (03:10 GMT)

2 Australia v India, Canberra (03:10 GMT)

7 India v England, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (03:10 GMT)

8 Australia v India, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (03:10 GMT)

9 Australia v England, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (03:10 GMT)

12 Final, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (02:40 GMT)

All three sides then take part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which begins in Sydney on 21 February.

