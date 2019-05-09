New Zealand in Australia 2019-20

Australia's Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand's Kane Williamson

December

12-16 1st Test, Perth (d/n) (05:00 GMT)

26-30 2nd Test, Melbourne (00:00 GMT)

January

3-7 3rd Test, Sydney (00:00 GMT)

Australia are then set to play limited-overs series in India, South Africa and Bangladesh in January and February, before returning to host the ODI leg of New Zealand's tour.

March

13 1st ODI, Sydney (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

15 2nd ODI, Sydney (23:30 GMT, 14 Mar)

20 3rd ODI, Hobart (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you