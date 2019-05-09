Ireland v Bangladesh: Malahide game abandoned because of rain

The covers come on as the rain falls at The Village ground in Malahide

The one-day international between hosts Ireland and Bangladesh at Malahide was washed out with no play possible on Thursday.

The Tri-Nations game was abandoned shortly after 14:00 BST at The Village ground near Dublin.

Ireland were aiming to bounce back from Sunday's heavy defeat by West Indies, who lost to Bangladesh two days later.

The weather is expected to be better for Saturday's Tri-Nations game, with the hosts taking on the Windies again.

Ireland were narrowly beaten by England last Friday but they were undone by a record opening stand of 365 between West Indies pair John Campbell and Shai Hope.

Campbell and Hope, who fell just five runs short of the record ODI stand, helped the tourists to a thumping 196-run victory.

But it all went wrong for Windies on Tuesday as Bangladesh beat them by eight wickets in their Tri-Nations opener.