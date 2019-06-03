Cricket World Cup: Name the century-makers from 2015

Kumar Sangakkara

After England's Joe Root and Jos Buttler became the first two batsmen to hit centuries at the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, it is time to test your knowledge of the last tournament.

There were 37 centuries at the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand.

Some players appear on the list numerous times, but how many can you name?

Your time starts now!

Can you name the 2015 Cricket World Cup century-makers?

Score: 0 / 38
05:00
You scored 0/38

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you