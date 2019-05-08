Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets

Rishabh Pant hit two fours and five sixes in his 21-ball innings

Indian Premier League, Visakhapatnam: Sunrisers Hyderabad 162-8 (20 overs): Guptill 36, Paul 3-32 Delhi Capitals 165-8 (19.5 overs): Shaw 56, Rashid 2-15 Delhi Capitals win by two wickets Scorecard

Delhi Capitals moved a step closer to the Indian Premier League final as they claimed a two-wicket win in their play-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers opener Martin Guptill struck four sixes to ensure a confident start, but West Indies' Keemo Paul took 3-32 to restrict the hosts to 162-8.

Prithvi Shaw made 56 in reply but it was a nervy finish, with Delhi securing victory with one ball remaining.

Delhi will play Chennai Super Kings on Friday in the final play-off.

The winner of that match will meet Mumbai Indians in Sunday's final.

Rishabh Pant struck 49 from 21 balls as Delhi advanced on their target, but he fell with five runs needed to win.

Amit Mishra was given out in the final over for obstructing the field, but Paul hit four from the penultimate delivery to secure victory.