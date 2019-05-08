Ireland v Bangladesh: 'I'm just glad the helmet did its job,' says Andy Balbirnie

West Indies players watch on as Andy Balbirnie receives treatment

Tri-Nations Series: Ireland v Bangladesh Venue: The Village, Malahide Date: Thursday, 9 May Start: 10:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website

Ireland batsman Andy Balbirnie reflected on escaping serious injury as he looked forward to Thursday's ODI against Bangladesh at Malahide.

Balbirnie was forced off after being struck by a rising Shannon Gabriel delivery in the heavy defeat by the West Indies on Sunday.

He said: "I feel fine and I'm just glad the helmet did its job - I was more annoyed I couldn't bat for 40 minutes.

"The Windies game was disappointing but we've the chance to rectify things."

Ireland were narrowly beaten by England last Friday but they were undone by a record opening stand of 365 between John Campbell and Shai Hope two days later.

Bangladesh impressed with a thumping eight-wicket victory over West Indies in their Tri-Nations opener on Tuesday at Clontarf.

Andy Balbirnie had reached 29 before retiring hurt at Clontarf in Dublin

Balbirnie added: "We just didn't show up against the West Indies and couldn't string many partnerships together with bat and ball.

"It was particularly disappointing after running England so close in our previous game.

"We have footage available of all the Bangladesh bowlers, which gives us an idea of what to expect.

"I just like to focus in the nets on my strengths and particularly working on my first 20 balls and how best to combat the toughest period of batting. It's about not over-complicating things."

The 28-year-old former Middlesex player could do little to avoid the close to 90 mph ball sent in by the Windies paceman - Balbirnie was shaken up and retired hurt.

His protection came from the same manufacturer that redesigned its helmets after the tragic death of Australian Phillip Hughes in 2015.