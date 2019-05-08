Chris Morris: Hampshire sign South Africa all-rounder for T20 Blast

Morris previously played in England during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy
Chris Morris has taken 35 wickets in 34 one-day internationals for South Africa

Hampshire have signed South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris for their T20 Blast campaign later this summer.

Morris, who has played 34 one-day internationals for his country, will be available for the entire tournament.

The 32-year-old had a brief spell with Surrey in 2016 and is currently playing in the IPL with Delhi Capitals.

"He's a dynamic batsman in the middle-order and a handful with the ball up front and at the death," said Hampshire director of cricket Giles White.

"So he's a great fit for us and hopefully he'll make a big difference this summer."

Morris, who has also won four Test caps, was added to South Africa's World Cup squad earlier this week as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje.

