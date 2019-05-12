One-Day Cup: Somerset thrash Nottinghamshire by 115 runs to reach Lord's

Opener Azhar Ali scored 72 runs from 71 balls to give Somerset a great start at Trent Bridge

Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge Somerset 337 (50 overs): Trego 73, Azhar 72; Ball 4-62 Nottinghamshire 222 (38.2 overs): Slater 58, Hales 54; Van der Merwe 3-29 Somerset beat Notts by 115 runs Match scorecard

Somerset thrashed Nottinghamshire by 115 runs at Trent Bridge to reach the final of the One-Day Cup.

Azhar Ali (72) and Peter Trego (73) laid the foundation for the Somerset innings before some lower-order fireworks took them to 337 all out.

Notts started the chase well, with Ben Slater and Alex Hales making fifties, but they collapsed from 110-1 to 156-6.

After a brief rally, the home side were eventually bowled out in the 39th over for just 222.

Victory for Somerset means a first Lord's final for eight years and they will hope this is the occasion that they break their poor recent record there. The county have lost their previous three finals at the Home of Cricket, last lifting a trophy at the famous old ground in 2001.

Booking their spot rarely looked in doubt in a one-sided match against a Notts side whose bowlers struggled to contain Somerset at either end of their innings and whose own batsmen folded in a crucial 12-over spell having moved into a strong position.

The Somerset top three of Tom Banton (59), Azhar and Trego scored at an average of quicker than a run-a-ball to give the visitors an excellent start and, even though England seamer Jake Ball (4-62) twice took two wickets in an over, on both occasions Nottinghamshire failed to build on the double strike.

When James Hildreth quickly followed Azhar back to the pavilion Somerset rebuilt, and when both Lewis Gregory and Roelof van der Merwe were dismissed it gave way for Craig and Jamie Overton to lay siege to the Notts attack, scoring 47 between them from only 31 balls.

Having reached a similar position of strength with the bat in reply, Nottinghamshire failed to capitalise. Van der Merwe's 3-29 was the pick of the figures for Somerset as they comfortably secured their spot in the final.