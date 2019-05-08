Glamorgan Cricket: Coach Matthew Maynard hails recovery in One-Day Cup

Dan Douthwaite was man of the match in Glamorgan's win against Sussex

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his players were "awesome" in recording the county's highest successful run chase in limited-overs cricket.

The Welsh county scored 348-8 to beat Sussex at Hove and finish the One-Day Cup with seven points, compared to just two in 2018.

It was still not enough to qualify for the knockout stages after a poor start to the tournament.

"We've learned all the way through," said Maynard.

"To break this record is very rewarding for the players, they've been awesome."

Heavy defeats against Essex and Hampshire followed by a narrow reverse against Somerset left Glamorgan with too much to do to catch the leading sides in the South Group.

Young talent

"To have a record chase and finish the tournament as we have done will give us a lot of confidence for the next couple of Championship games, it's a different game but it shows we've got some talent here," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

Newly-recruited Cardiff MCCU all-rounder Dan Douthwaite, 22, was man of the match in Hove with a decisive innings of 52 not out to add to his two wickets, while Academy product Roman Walker, 18, hit a six to win the match in the penultimate over.

"For Roman to come in at 10 with the pressure on and to put a six over mid-wicket off an international bowler will do him the world of good, but Dan Douthwaite was very special with ball and bat and in the field," said the coach.

Billy Root scored 386 runs from seven innings at an average of 64 during Glamorgan's One Day Cup campaign

England under-19 bowler Walker, who learned his cricket at Bersham and Marchwiel in Wrexham before moving to the Oswestry club, welcomed the early experience.

"I think it shows the club back their youngsters, hopefully in the next year or so I can try to inspire some of the young (academy) lads, and show that it can be done through the Glamorgan set-up," he said.

"It's going to take a couple more performances in the seconds to push myself in (to the Championship squad), but hopefully this season I can get myself a red-ball debut as well."

Glamorgan next face Gloucestershire in the Championship in Newport on Tuesday 14 May, the first championship game in the city for 54 years.

Douthwaite and fellow student Kiran Carlson are unavailable because of university exams, while Kieran Bull will provide a specialist spin option and veteran paceman Michael Hogan hopes to be fit after a hamstring strain.