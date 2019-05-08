Dom Bess: Yorkshire sign England spin bowler from Somerset on one-month loan

Dom Bess has made just two appearances for Somerset this season, both coming in the One-Day Cup

Yorkshire have signed England spin bowler Dom Bess from Somerset on an initial one-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old will be available for Yorkshire's Championship games against Kent, Hampshire, Essex and Surrey.

Bess has played in two Tests, scoring 50 on his debut against Pakistan at Lord's last summer and taking three wickets in the following match.

"It'll be a great to be put into this side and hopefully I can deliver some good performances," Bess said.

"I haven't been getting the cricket that I would like. Once I got a general idea of where I was, I asked if I could go on loan.

"I've been on the loan list for a while and luckily Andrew Gale got in touch through my agent and spoke about an opportunity for a month or so, playing Championship cricket for Yorkshire."

The Devon-born bowler has found opportunities limited this season and has featured in just two One-Day Cup games for Somerset.

"It's important to us as a club to ensure that we are providing opportunities that support the needs of our player's development and the club's mid-term needs," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"This opportunity provides Dom and us with exactly that."

Yorkshire counterpart Martyn Moxon said: "Dom is a highly talented young cricketer who clearly needs to be playing first team cricket.

"At Somerset, Dom isn't getting the opportunity with Jack Leach playing, so we feel that it is the right time to loan him."